Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The drought-like conditions we experienced this year could significantly impact beef sales and prices for consumers.

Austin Havlik, SD Cattleman’s Association Southeast regional director says this heavily influences cattle feed, both summer grass and hay for the winter.

It is creating a domino effect that eventually reaches the consumer.

While one year of dry conditions is challenging, he says consecutive years of drought can create a much larger problem.

“Hay prices have essentially doubled over the last three years because one year of drought might cause an increase in hay prices but prolonged drought for several years, hay producers especially out West will have a year extra supply a lot of pf times well they’ve eaten thorough al that,” said Austin Havlik, SD Cattleman’s Association Southeast regional director.

It also has an impact on cattle in the market.

“There’s been a reduction in the cattle herd, basically a lot of the ranchers have had to reduce the size of their herds to what they have for feed,” said Halik.

Cindy Kramer, owner of Kramer Livestock Auction says she has seen an increase in demand for hay as a result.

“We sell a lot of square bails, and a lot of places don’t, and a lot of them we do in pickup loads in case somebody needs a pickup load to make it through,” said Cindy Kramer, Kramer’s Auction LLC owner.

She highlighted the benefit; the recent rainfall could have.

“The grass is green now and everybody’s ready to have their livestock again,” said Kramer.

Ultimately consumers could end up seeing the difference at the grocery store.

“It just trickles down to the consumer so the scarcity in ay led to producers liquidating part of their herd so that they had enough feed for the animals they had, and so that’s a domino effect that lasts for years,” said Havlik.

For now, Havlik says it’s about waiting for those timely rain in the coming months.

