CUTE: Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens

The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.
The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.(Ross Park Zoo)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A zoo in New York has recently welcomed a few new furry residents.

Last Friday, the Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens.

The kittens were born to parents named Jodi and Atlas. They were born in April on International Pallas’s Cat Day, according to the zoo.

“We think mom, Jodi, is a feline marketing genius for her timing!” zoo officials said.

The Pallas’s cat is one of the smallest of the wild cat species. They usually weigh 5 to 9 pounds fully grown and are about the size of domestic cats. The felines have long and dense fur that can also make them look bigger.

According to the zoo, the new kittens have been venturing out of their nest box and exploring the world around them.

The cats are native to such areas of the world as Afghanistan, China and India.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
On May 26, a child was shot at an East. Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely

Latest News

This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...
Mississippi police officer who shot 11-year-old boy suspended without pay
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges
Family members remembered the truck driver who was killed in the I-95 bridge collapse.
Truck driver killed in I-95 collapse remembered
Lucian Celestine, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in...
Man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump prepares for trial