Camp Invention helps kids think like a scientist

With summer in swing and schools out kids will need something to fill their time. One Rapid City camp has a solution that they say is informative and fun.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With summer in swing and schools out, kids need something to fill their time. One Rapid City camp has a solution that organizers say is informative and fun.

Camp Invention is a week-long course that seeks to teach kids about science, engineering, and technology through hands-on projects. These projects ranged from things like building a mini skate park to planning a mock event. The main focus of the camp is academics but one teacher attending can also help to build social skills.

“First of all it builds self-confidence. It helps them to explore their creativity, use their imagination, think like a scientist, be organized, but also be creative and also a lot about relationships. Meeting other students having fun and communicating with each other,” said Roberta Gallentine, a teacher with Camp Invention.

The camp runs through this week at Black Hills State University in Rapid City. For more information on how to sign up click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is the place to fuel up on food truck fare.
Rapid City’s food truck scene returns
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely
Robin T. Lemme, a registered sex offender from Piedmont, was arrested on new charges.
Registered sex offender from Piedmont charged again

Latest News

Grimace is celebrating his birthday this month with a limited edition birthday meal.
Iconic McDonald’s character celebrates his birthday
Rapid Creek is currently 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Drunk driving is a costly mistake