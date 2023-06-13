Axe Throwing! What an axe-cellent idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time to put down the phone and pick up an axe, you heard that right, an axe because today is international axe-throwing day.

You can either join a league and compete in axe throwing or round up a group of friends and spend a night axe throwing.

But axe throwing isn’t as easy as it looks, it can take a lot of strength to hit the target.

Jeremy Boehrns owner of axe it out, the first and only axe throwing spot in Rapid City shares the trick to a good throw is about focus.

“Focus and look at exactly where you want to throw and make sure your arms are released straight out in front of you. Wherever your arms are is where that axe is going. So, if your arms are here when you release it’s going up, and if they’re down here it’s going down.”

Another tip Boehrns shares are to bring the axe above your head and make sure it touches your back before releasing it.

