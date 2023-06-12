Sheridan Cooks - Buttermilk Chess Pie

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy afternoon snack pie perfect with a cup of tea or coffee. And thanks for the Farmers Insurance - Jeffrey Nichols Agency in Sheridan for sponsoring this segment!

First, take out a pre-made pie crust. If frozen, thaw. Bake a few minutes to brown slightly.

In a bowl, cream 1/2 cup butter with 1/2 cup sugar. Add 3 eggs. Beat well. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1 cup buttermilk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Also add 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. Pour into pie shell; sprinkle with another 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes until toothpick in middle comes out clean. Serve warm or at room temperature.

