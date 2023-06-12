Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few weeks ago, a shooting at the Star Village neighborhood left a 6-year-old child seriously wounded.

On May 26, the child was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and was said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Since then, the Rapid City Police Department has been searching for Lyle Blue Legs III, in hopes of apprehending him in connection with this case. Brendyn Medina, communications coordinator with RCPD, says this is a high priority investigation for the department.

”Obviously having a gunfire crime that resulted in a 6-year-old victim, that’s a pretty high priority for the Rapid City Police Department. This type of behavior in a community should not be tolerated, nor should it be normalized, and so that’s why were making finding this suspect, identified as Lyle Blue Legs III, one of our top priorities in the Investigations Division,” said Medina.

The RCPD has asked for the public’s help in finding Blue Legs, and have offered a reward for anyone with any information that might help lead them to the suspect.

”Somebody out there knows something, we want to make it worth their while. We want to put $5,000 on the table for them. All they have to do is provide the information, thats the easy part, We’ll take care of the hard part which is tracking him down from there and getting him into custody,” Medina continued.

According to the RCPD, the 6-year-old’s injuries did not turn life threatening. Medina says that they believe the child will be able to recover at some point.

If anyone has any information on Blue Legs whereabouts, you can call the RCPD at (605) 394-4131 or text the letters RCPD and any information regarding the case to 847411.

