Meow you’re talking! Bring home your newest feline friend during adopt a cat month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s kitten season and as more baby cats are born shelters are filling up, but there is a way for you to help.

June is Adopt a Cat month and if you were on the fence about getting a meow friend, there is no better time than now.

But before potential pet owners make that leap, there are some things to keep in mind when considering a cat.

First, make sure you have the right supplies such as a litter box and food. Toys are best for mental stimulation and a good way to make sure your feline friend adapts to their new home.

Plus, the Humane Society of the Black Hills reminds owners to spay or neuter their pets.

“Cats proliferate at a pretty rapid rate so, it’s really important to help us get these animal populations under control and spay and neuter so, the animals we have can go into loving homes, that we don’t have animals that are unwanted,” Jerry Steinley, executive director for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Currently, the Humane Society of the Black Hills has more than 100 cats available for adoption.

