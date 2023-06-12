Matters of the State: Tourism triumphs; Grave robbing; Sioux Falls’ big arrival?

Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.(Justin Wulf)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a recent report showing where visitors spent their money last year.

Experience Sioux Falls CEO Teri Schmidt joins the program to break down the work that helped tourism in the Southeast region outperform the Black Hills for the second time ever.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden shines a light on modern-day grave robbing and what’s being done about it.

And Brian Allen digs in to a $100 million expansion project at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport and the effect it could have for the area.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

