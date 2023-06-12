Hand sorting the cities recycling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Solid Waste Division receives over a couple hundred tons of recycling to sort each week, and unlike most major cities this landfill does things a little old school.

“Something that is unique to Rapid City is that we hand sort everything that comes in. So, some of the bigger cities that have bigger infrastructure and material inside they have machines, robots, and all that kind of stuff that will help them out, but we hand sort everything that comes through,” said Ria Hannon, Solid Waste education and outreach coordinator.

Items that can be recycled include glass bottles, aluminum cans, steel cans, and cardboard.

In Rapid City, to recycle items you do not need to rinse them out or take the labels or lids off, but you do need to make sure the item is empty. Rules on recycling can also vary by location.

To check if an item is recyclable, you can check the bottom of the object, there will be a triangle and number. The Rapid City landfill accepts numbers one through 7.

Besides preserving the planet for future generations, there are other benefits to recycling.

“The importance of recycling is that we are diverting material from going to the landfill. So, landfills are really, really expensive to build, and it takes a long time, so the longer we can keep them in use before they fill up the better, and the more money we save,” said Hannon.

Once the items have been sorted through, the last process is putting the items into pellet forms, which are then sold to companies across the nation.

