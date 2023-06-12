The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The people who attended the Black Hills Renaissance Festival will say this was more than an event. With a large number of attendees wearing handmade costumes and medieval-themed performances happening all day, the event organizer says this festival is truly unique.

“You will not have an experience like this anywhere else in the Black Hills any other time. It’s a lot of fun and you get to pretty much let your inner child out and come play,” said Shareece Tatum, the event organizer.

Many people did just that. The vendors sold clothes and goods related to the overall theme, which helped improve costumes even more. One vendor says a big reason to consider attending is to express yourself fully without judgment from others.

“Because no one will judge you. You can be yourself here no matter what yourself is or you can be that character you always wanted to be. We’re all dressed up as things we want to be or wish to be or how we truly want to see ourselves sometimes and so we aren’t here to judge. We’re just here to enjoy the sunshine, enjoy the day, and make friends,” said Tia Stenson Cunningham, a vendor at the event.

This sense of community was shared by every person we spoke with.

“There’s so much more beyond whatever binary people want to live in. We’re all human, we’re all family, we all get to spend time together so I love that every moment is like you just get to be in connection with each other,” said Jinny Herman, a ritual leather worker.

The Black Hills Renaissance Festival has been going annually for three years now and they plan to hold the festival multiple times a summer when they find a more permanent spot for it.

