Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stroll around Rapid Creek and you will notice it is moving a lot quicker than in previous weeks.

Friday and Saturday, the Bureau of Reclamation requested that Rapid City increase the outflows at Pactola Reservoir. Saturday’s increase was from 65 cubic feet per second to 85 CFS. Friday’s increase was also 20 CFS, from 45 to 64.

Pactola Reservoir is currently 99.9 percent full. While the reservoir’s flood pool is empty, the amount of water going into Pactola continues to increase. As of the last posting on the Bureau of Reclamation website, inflow is 108.7 CFS. Saturday morning it was around 85 CFS.

Currently, Rapid Creek is flowing at 74 CFS.

