We remain cool but dry to finish out the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Temperatures will remain slightly cooler as we finish out this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s for much of the area on Sunday. Early Sunday morning will start off with some clouds present and some patchy fog in some areas is likely, but skies are expected to clear up into the afternoon hours. Highs will return to the 70s and low 80s next week. As of now, it does look to be dry Monday and Tuesday, but storm chances will return Wednesday through Friday.

