Laura Armstrong requests recount for mayoral election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Laura Armstrong, Ward Five Council member and candidate for mayor filed a request Thursday night with the Rapid City Finance Office asking for a recount of the mayoral election results.

Armstrong finished 269 votes behind Mayor-elect Jason Salamun in Tuesday’s election.

The state statute says that candidates who fall within 2 percent of the final vote may file a request for a recount within five days after the official canvas.

As of right now there is no time or date for the recount, which has to be done within 10 days of the request. Armstrong and Salamun will each choose a candidate to be a part of the recount board, and one person will be appointed by the city finance director, who is acceptable for both candidates.

