South Dakota Attorney General is working to push the stop of fentanyl

(KGNS)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. is experiencing a surge in opioid use, and according to a letter sent to the US Senate by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and 22 other attorneys general fentanyl and fentanyl analogs kill Americans at a rate that rivals World War 2 or the Civil War.

The HALT Fentanyl Act has passed in the U-S House of Representatives, and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking the U.S. Senate to pass the legislation as well.

Jackley says there have been 81 fentanyl arrests this year in South Dakota.

”We know that those numbers will likely continue to grow significantly, which is one of the reasons I joined with 23 other Attorney Generals in asking Congress to give us some additional tools, both in addressing the border security and making fentanyl analogs, a further controlled substance,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

If the HALT Fentanyl Act does pass the Senate, it will go to President Joe Biden’s desk to await his signature.

Biden expressed support for the bill last month.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles
Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits

Latest News

New affordable housing apartments are starting construction this summer
New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks on Wounded Knee Massacre bill
The Front Porch Coalition
The Front Porch Coalition dissolves into Journey On