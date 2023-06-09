South Dakota Attorney General is working to push the stop of fentanyl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. is experiencing a surge in opioid use, and according to a letter sent to the US Senate by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and 22 other attorneys general fentanyl and fentanyl analogs kill Americans at a rate that rivals World War 2 or the Civil War.

The HALT Fentanyl Act has passed in the U-S House of Representatives, and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is asking the U.S. Senate to pass the legislation as well.

Jackley says there have been 81 fentanyl arrests this year in South Dakota.

”We know that those numbers will likely continue to grow significantly, which is one of the reasons I joined with 23 other Attorney Generals in asking Congress to give us some additional tools, both in addressing the border security and making fentanyl analogs, a further controlled substance,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

If the HALT Fentanyl Act does pass the Senate, it will go to President Joe Biden’s desk to await his signature.

Biden expressed support for the bill last month.

