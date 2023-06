RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food trucks rolled into Rapid City’s Main Street Square on Friday as the city celebrates Food Truck Fridays.

Several food trucks will be at the Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, through July 28. Meal pricing varies by food truck vendor.

