New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer

New affordable housing apartments are starting construction this summer(KOTA/KEVN)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 25 low-income apartments in Rapid City, but many of them have years-long waitlists so the city is offering a solution.

There are currently three new affordable housing projects in the works. One of these projects will begin construction this summer.

Two of the new affordable apartment buildings are being built south of East Omaha and west of Campbell Street on a 21-acre lot. These two complexes will be four stories high and will include some family-friendly amenities.

“This projects 180 units of income-qualified affordable housing,” John Roberts, Ward Four city councilman said. “But on that lot, there will also be a playground and a basketball court, and yeah, these projects of this size we have to put amenities in for the kids.”

This project has been in the works for about two years and is planned to be finished by next fall. To learn more about the apartments and if you qualify to live in them you can contact Pennington County Housing.

