Local agencies are reminding people to check their vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As summer temperatures continue to heat up multiple agencies, including the Rapid City Fire Department are reminding people to check their vehicles.

According to No Heat Stroke, during the last two decades, 938 children have died from pediatric vehicular heatstroke. Around 52 percent of those deaths were caused by forgetful caregivers, 25 percent of children got into the vehicle on their own, and 20 percent were knowingly left by a caregiver.

The best way to prevent these deaths is by establishing a routine. First responders say 10 minutes in a car is far too long even with the windows cracked.

Erin Chowning an advance EMT from the Rapid City Fire Department stated “It only takes about 10 minutes of them being in a car that’s too hot for them to get extreme heat danger, and a temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, and kids typically their temperature rises faster than adults, so it could be critical for them.”

The best thing to do if you find a child or pet in an unaccompanied vehicle is to call 911.

