Expect a soggy start to the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely for much of Saturday. Rainfall could be heavy at times and potentially lead to localized flooding. Showers will come to an end Saturday evening and overnight.

Temperatures this weekend will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s for much of the area. Sunday morning will start off with some clouds present, but skies are expected to clear up into the afternoon hours.

Highs will return to the 70s and low 80s next week. As of now, it does look to be dry Monday and Tuesday, but storm chances will return Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

