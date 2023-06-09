Discover root of nature at ‘Find Your Park’ Festival

By Keith Grant
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether you’ve lived in the Black Hills region for years or are new to the area, the “Find Your Park Festival,” will remind you of the importance of our national and state parks. The Black Hills are the backyard for many of us and this festival will connect you with the right groups and organizations to make your experience one to remember.

The Find Your Park Festival on June 10 at Main Street Square will feature free games, entertainment, discounts, and ranger talks.

For more information on the festival watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake
Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

Latest News

Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms next week.
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer
New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer
New affordable housing apartments are starting construction this summer
New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer
South Dakota Attorney General is working to push the stop of fentanyl