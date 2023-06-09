Discover root of nature at ‘Find Your Park’ Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether you’ve lived in the Black Hills region for years or are new to the area, the “Find Your Park Festival,” will remind you of the importance of our national and state parks. The Black Hills are the backyard for many of us and this festival will connect you with the right groups and organizations to make your experience one to remember.

The Find Your Park Festival on June 10 at Main Street Square will feature free games, entertainment, discounts, and ranger talks.

For more information on the festival watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

