RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tana Kimber, a Wyoming inmate, died on June 08, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.

Kimber was convicted of aggravated assault and battery/causes injury in Campbell County and sentenced to four to eight years by Judge Causey.

Kimber was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 19, 1969.

