Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state, the New York Racing Association announced.

Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions and forecasts to ensure the environment remains safe for racing participants and fans ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

New York Racing Association vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that state officials and the NYRA consulted on how to proceed going forward in “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

McKenna had said his group remained “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake
Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at a Walmart...
36 dogs found locked inside U-Haul