Widespread showers and storms expected Friday afternoon through Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies continue into the night with a few showers or storms possible, mainly across northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and into northwest South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for many.

A little sunshine will start us off Friday, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will peak midday and fall into the afternoon as clouds and rain cool us off. Storms will be scattered to widespread through Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered storms linger Friday night and become more widespread into Saturday morning and afternoon. Moisture is expected to taper off late Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs are in the 60s for many.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and temperatures will be in the 70s for many. We continue to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s through the middle and second half of next week. Storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday.

