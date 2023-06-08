Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

DRAPER, S.D. (KOTA) - A Superior, Wis., woman has been identified as the person who died Sunday, May 28, in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D

A GMC Acadia rear-ended a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the driver and passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Todd Daniel Brown, was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Debra Jean Bolk, 59, was a passenger on the motorcycle. She died as a result of her injuries.

Amya Jordyn Camp, the 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia, was not injured.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The driver of the GMC Acadia was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia. All information released so far is only preliminary.

