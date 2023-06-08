Rapid City embraces Juneteenth: vibrant celebration honors freedom

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021. Now two years later Rapid City is celebrating the inaugural community Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth is the day when 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect.

On June 17, Juneteenth will be celebrated in Rapid City at the Performing Arts Center. The day is set to be filled with food, kid’s activities, dancing, singing, and a performance by Sarah Campbell. Campbell was the first non-Native American to travel to the Black Hills with the Custer Expedition in 1874. Campbell is portrayed by Rapid City’s historical interpreter, Joyce Jefferson.

The African American Heritage Committee, Raider Diversity Group, and the Black Hills Community Theatre all teamed up to celebrate Juneteenth for the first time in Rapid City since it became a federal holiday. You can join the vibrant cultural celebration on June 17 at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.