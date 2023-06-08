Railroad bridge caught fire near Steele Avenue and East Omaha Street

Railroad bridge on fire near Steele Ave. and East Omaha St.
Railroad bridge on fire near Steele Ave. and East Omaha St.(Rapid City Fire Department)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a railroad bridge over Rapid Creek that was on fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Railroad bridge on fire near Steele Ave. and East Omaha St.
Railroad bridge on fire near Steele Ave. and East Omaha St.(Rapid City Fire Department)

Truck 1, Engine 311, and Batallion 1 responded and found the center support trestle of the bridge on fire. Crews used a ladder truck to knock down the fire, and then Fire Rescue 3 crew accessed the lower part of the bridge from the creek to finish the extinguishment.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake
Handcuffs
Porcupine man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County
Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
Jonasia Nance, Michelle Porter, and Joyce Jefferson discuss the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration...
Rapid City embraces Juneteenth: vibrant celebration honors freedom
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?