From one Rapid City mayor to a mayor-elect

Steve Allender hands over mayor position to Salamun
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After serving a total of eight years as Rapid City mayor, Steve Allender will pass the torch to the new mayor-elect, Jason Salamun, on July 3.

Salamun will be in charge of working with all of Rapid City’s department heads to make sure his four years are as productive as they can be. With that in mind, soon-to-be former Mayor Allender gave some advice on working closely with the community.

“The mayor’s success is everyone’s success, and the mayor’s failure is everyone’s failure, so keep our eyes on what’s best for the citizens and best for the city overall and pursue it,” said Allender. “That takes a little bit more guts, a little bit more personal resolve, and thicker skin, but that’s what you’re in government for. You’re not here for all the glory because there is none; this is hard work.”

Allender wished the new mayor-elect the best for his future and the future of all of Rapid City.

