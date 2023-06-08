Oh, SNAP, a new work requirement has been updated

SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.(WDBJ7)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The America Works bill by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson proposes a new work requirement for Americans who are in need of access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Johnson wants the benefits to incentivize people who are capable of showing proof that they are trying to make it out of poverty; along with new age requirements.

USDA data show 41 million people used SNAP benefits in 2022. According to the Department of Social Services in South Dakota, 70,000 people relied on SNAP.

”If somebody’s pregnant, work requirements don’t apply. If somebody is in an area with high unemployment or work requirements don’t apply if somebody has dependents at home, work requirements don’t apply. If somebody is homeless, the work requirements don’t apply. If somebody has disabilities, the work requirements don’t apply,” said Johnson.

Johnson continues by saying they’re trying to ensure that they are just focusing on the work requirements of people who can work but choose not to.

