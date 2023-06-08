KOTA Cares: WAVI is on a mission to end domestics violence and sexual assault in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 10 million men and women are abused every year in the United States.

Often the fear of starting over and leaving everything behind is one reason preventing victims of domestic violence from escaping.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight Working Against Violence Incorporated, or WAVI, and their goal to help survivors take that first step.

Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence, and many survivors escape with only the clothes on their backs.

WAVI assists survivors in taking back their power by providing a safe shelter and other support services.

The effects of domestic violence last a lifetime and can be felt for generations, but WAVI is committed to breaking that barrier.

“Education is what will lead us to prevention so, that we’re changing the cycle, we’re changing those patterns. So, that our children grow up with healthier ideals and they understand what a healthy relationship looks like,” said Linda Shroll, executive director for WAVI.

By offering understanding and a listening ear, WAVI volunteers believe more survivors will gain the courage to come forward and reach out for help

Kristina Simmons, who is the development director for the organization says every individual has their own pain and story to tell.

“We don’t know what’s going on, a lot of us wear masks every day and only feel comfortable taking their mask off in front of certain people,” added Simmons. So, we never know what going on in other people’s life and that’s why we need to be leading with grace, and understanding, and respect for one another.”

Last year WAVI received nearly 500 calls on their crisis hotline.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact WAVI’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 605-341-4808.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click here.

In addition to monetary donations, WAVI accepts donations to their accepts items to their shelters such as box fans and water bottles. For a full list of items needed click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.