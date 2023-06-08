Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An unknown male was reportedly shot Wednesday night, June 7. The police were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1000 block of Willsie Avenue.

He was transported to the hospital via ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has been working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident through the evening and into today.

Police have encountered various levels of cooperation from witnesses to the incident, but the investigation is progressing and police have no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Det. Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

