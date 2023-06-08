Grilling with Eric - Simple Marinade for Multiple Proteins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you have a cook out, your guests may want a variety of things. Some want steak, other mighit like pork chops. The good news: here’s a “one fits all” marinade that works with meat, chicken and pork so you can satisfy your guests without the fuss.

The marinade is a combination of the following: (based on 2 steaks, 2 pork chops, 2 chicken breasts or thighs) 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon vegetable or olive oil. Simply whisk together and use as needed! It’s as simple as that!

