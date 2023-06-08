Grilling with Eric - Simple Marinade for Multiple Proteins

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you have a cook out, your guests may want a variety of things. Some want steak, other mighit like pork chops. The good news: here’s a “one fits all” marinade that works with meat, chicken and pork so you can satisfy your guests without the fuss.

The marinade is a combination of the following: (based on 2 steaks, 2 pork chops, 2 chicken breasts or thighs) 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon vegetable or olive oil. Simply whisk together and use as needed! It’s as simple as that!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’

Latest News

To help celebrate the holiday, the Salvation Army handed out free donuts.
Would you like a donut?
Summer Food Programs available in Rapid City.
Summer Food Programs Guide
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Happy National Doughnut Day! Which donut do you like?
Vodka stars in a Penne alla Vodka dish, so why not in a pasta with a cream sauce dish, too?
Cooking with Eric - Dirty Martini Pasta