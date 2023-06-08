David Hubacher-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Hubacher helped Hill City boys golf team finish 9th at state tournament
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -David Hubacher turned in a strong performance at the Class “B” state golf tournament in Watertown. Hubacher finished with a two round total of 162 and helped Hill City finish 9th as a team. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

