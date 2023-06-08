Cooking with Eric - Pork Medallions with a Dijon-Dill Sauce
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy summer pork dish that delicious hot, but can be chilled, too!
First, purchase a 1 pound pork tenderloin. Make sure it’s not seasoned. Cut into 1″ medallions. Season each side with garlic salt and ground pepper. Sauté over medium heat in butter or oil, 3 to 4 minutes per side until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.
In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup plain yogurt with 4 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard. Add 1/2 teaspoon dried dill (or 2 teaspoon fresh, chopped) and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
Heat in drippings in skillet until just hot, no more. Pour over pork medallions - serve on rice, if desired.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.