Cooking with Eric - Pork Medallions with a Dijon-Dill Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy summer pork dish that delicious hot, but can be chilled, too!

First, purchase a 1 pound pork tenderloin. Make sure it’s not seasoned. Cut into 1″ medallions. Season each side with garlic salt and ground pepper. Sauté over medium heat in butter or oil, 3 to 4 minutes per side until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup plain yogurt with 4 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard. Add 1/2 teaspoon dried dill (or 2 teaspoon fresh, chopped) and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

Heat in drippings in skillet until just hot, no more. Pour over pork medallions - serve on rice, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits

Latest News

A marinade that fits all.
Grilling with Eric - Simple Marinade for Multiple Proteins
To help celebrate the holiday, the Salvation Army handed out free donuts.
Would you like a donut?
Summer Food Programs available in Rapid City.
Summer Food Programs Guide
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Happy National Doughnut Day! Which donut do you like?