Cooking with Eric - Pork Medallions with a Dijon-Dill Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy summer pork dish that delicious hot, but can be chilled, too!

First, purchase a 1 pound pork tenderloin. Make sure it’s not seasoned. Cut into 1″ medallions. Season each side with garlic salt and ground pepper. Sauté over medium heat in butter or oil, 3 to 4 minutes per side until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup plain yogurt with 4 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard. Add 1/2 teaspoon dried dill (or 2 teaspoon fresh, chopped) and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

Heat in drippings in skillet until just hot, no more. Pour over pork medallions - serve on rice, if desired.

