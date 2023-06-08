Another very warm day today; increasing chances of rain Friday and Saturday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds develop late morning and into the afternoon. This will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region, mostly from the Black Hills on west into Wyoming. Highs will be in the 80s, with a few 90s on the South Dakota plains.

Clouds will increase Friday as showers and thunderstorms develop midday and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s across the area. Storms will continue Friday night and into Saturday, with locally heavy rainfall possible in some spots. It will be much cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will be comfortable and dry with partly cloudy skies. There could be an isolated storm near Sheridan, but overall a rather quiet day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

We will bounce back into the 70s for much of next week, with a few days near 80°! a few afternoon storms are possible each day next week. A strong, dynamic system MIGHT affect our weather Father’s Day Weekend - stay tuned!

