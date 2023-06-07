Tuesday’s turnout shows second highest votes cast in more than two decades

The voter turnout for Tuesday's municipal election was one of the best in the last two decades.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Now that the dust has settled on the June municipal election in Rapid City, people can take a good look at how engaged registered voters were with the mayor’s race.

Voter turnout for the mayoral race has fluctuated over the last 26 years. The lowest year in that period was in 2009 between Alan Hanks and Bonnie Redden, with Hanks winning the race with just 5,397 votes cast. The 2015 race between Steve Allender and Sam Kooiker had the highest voter turnout with 15,850 votes cast. This year was a close second with 15,425 votes.

