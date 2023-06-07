Structure fire near Rockerville area contained to single alarm
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Unincorporated Pennington County South Dakota, spreading into a wooded area.
Firefighters found an active fire in a detached garage, spreading onto the attached residential structure and into the forest.
They stopped the spread of a fire in a forest, preventing further damage to a residential structure, and contained the main fire to its origin.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.