Stevens’ finishes 3rd at “AA” state tourney

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” girls state golf tournament wrapped up in Pierre on Tuesday. Stevens finished third as a team. The Raiders Lauren Knapp finished at +6 for the two rounds to land in 5th place individually. Mitchell claimed the team state championship. Huron’s Bryn Huber won the individual title in a playoff at +1.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.