Rapid City Sports Commission hosts summer sports clinics for kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer sports clinics aren’t new to the area but the Rapid City Sports Commission is and they’re looking to shake things up.

The commission offers walk-in clinics to anyone under the age of 18 who is interested in volleyball, golf, softball, baseball, basketball, or football. A major aim of the program is to get kids who wouldn’t otherwise be involved.

“As a coach/teacher, we just need to try and get to all of our athletes in the community. We’ve kids that can afford it, are going already. We need to bring the numbers up for all of those that have the opportunity to advance their skills,” said David Dolan, a spokesperson for the Rapid City Sports Commission.

This message is shared by the instructors of the clinics as well.

“Again, opportunities for kids where it’s accessible and affordable and gets ‘em in. It gives them a taste of what it’s like so they wanna come back and keep playing whether it’s at their middle schools or high schools or wherever it might be,” said Mark McCloskey, a coach with the program.

Another aim of the program is to encourage community collaboration.

“The biggest thing is, is if we all work together we’re gonna get better facilities, we’re gonna get enhanced facilities. We’re gonna do things that basically ... that’s why my kids or grand kids are gonna wanna move back to the area..”

The clinics run through the summer. Registration can be done online or even the day of as a walk-in. Those interested in learning more about the program can reach out to Visit Rapid City or soon there will be a website for the Rapid City Sports Commission where they will have the information.

