Made for Shade: 15 shade structures and counting

By Keith Grant
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kids at the pool, in the dugout, or at the park, it’s summertime. However, the sting of a sunburn can have damaging effects felt later in life. This is why Dr. Lycia Scott-Thornberg, a dermatologist at Rapid City Medical Center, recommends wearing sunscreen and appropriate clothing.

On Thursday, Made for Shade is hosting its annual event that fundraises money for shade structures that protect against the damaging effects of the sun. You can find these structures at sporting events or parks around Rapid City. You can help keep children safe from future skin diseases caused by UV rays by attending the annual Made for Shade event. The wine, cuisine and live auction event will be at the Arrowhead Country Club on June 8 starting at 6 p.m.

Riddle’s Jewelry has generously donated a 6-carat bracelet. For 17 years Riddle’s Jewelry has been a committed donor to Made for Shade.

To get your tickets and find out more information follow this link.

