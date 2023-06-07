Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’

Latest News

FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady...
New version of ‘The Wiz’ will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody
Structure fire near Rockerville area.
Structure fire near Rockerville area contained to single alarm
Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?