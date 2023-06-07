Governor Kristi Noem pledge to cut the grocery sales tax failed, voters still have an option.

eliminating grocery's sales tax
eliminating grocery's sales tax(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dakotans for Health began collecting signatures earlier this month on a ballot that would eliminate the South Dakota grocery tax; the organization is forming a coalition of nonprofits and faith-based groups to collaborate on the campaign.

“A lot of people who are struggling, you know, this really would be beneficial to low-income working families, which we just really think is important because a lot of those families end up spending, according to the research, almost 30% of their household income on groceries,”

With inflation a current concern, eliminating the grocery tax could be a way to help low-income households.

According to the Center for Public Integrity, much of South Dakota’s food insecurity comes from the state’s nine Native American reservations, where people face additional challenges, including a lack of transportation to get to the grocery stores;

Woman grabbing a food item
Woman grabbing a food item(KOTA/KEVN)

“But food insecurity is a big problem itself. We only got 900-thousand people and 90,000 are considered to be at risk. About 70,000 are kids,”

If people can’t get to a grocery store, they tend to shop at a convenience store. Either way, people are paying a tax for being hungry.

“We’re one of three states, only three states completely tax food. I think it’s Alabama, Mississippi, and South Dakota that are still taxing the full amount of food, and I think it’s time we join the rest of the country,”

Weiland hopes to see the Elimination of the grocery sales tax in the next year.

