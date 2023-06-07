East River has passed West River in tourism spending for the second time ever

Black Hills decreased in tourism spending.
Black Hills decreased in tourism spending.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourism spending in Southeast South Dakota increased 16.7% in 2022 compared to 2021 while West River saw a 2.7% decrease. This increase in the East made the region pass West River in tourism spending for only the second time ever but there are several factors that contributed to these numbers.

“In 2021, out west here, we had our best year in history and so it’s not surprising that our numbers are down a little from 2021 and their numbers have rebounded greatly but actually as far as we’re concerned it’s a wonderful thing that the eastern part of the state is doing so well,” said John Brockelsby, public relations director at Reptile Gardens.

West River and East River also saw big differences in where and what tourists spend their money on.

“If you look at southeast South Dakota and where people are spending their money their top categories for visitor expenditures are retail, which is very strong in Sioux Falls, and transportation, and when you look at the Black Hills and Badlands ours are very strong in lodging and in recreation,” said Michelle Thomson, president of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association. “So it really shows a big difference in what people are looking for and what they’re doing in the two regions.”

Regardless of this decrease, the Black Hills is expected to have a strong tourism season this year.

