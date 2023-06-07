Dead fish spotted at Canyon Lake

Some people are concerned, and wonder why fish are dying in Canyon Lake.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There must be something in the water. We received a viewer comment that dead fish had been found in Canyon Lake Tuesday.

We found that there were indeed some fish that had died. They were collected in the area of the lake closest to the walkways overlooking the gazebo.

We reached out to Game, Fish, and Parks for a comment and are awaiting their response. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more.

