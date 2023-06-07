Businesses bring in workers from all over the world to fill summer tourism jobs

The staffing shortage has made businesses owners search for workers from across the country; even around the world.(KEVN)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the summer, the Black Hills becomes a melting pot of tourists and locals; and the staffs at area attractions are no different.

Staffing shortages have been an ongoing problem since 2020 but businesses around the Black Hills have found ways to be fully staffed for the hustle and bustle that comes with the warmer weather.

EverSpring Suites and Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City find employees outside of South Dakota and even out of the country.

“We also bring in seasonal staff through work campers,” said Laura Schluckebier, sales and hospitality manager at Prairie Berry. “These are people that travel the country, live in an RV typically and we have them work here at Prairie Berry. We have a campground on site so lucky for us they get to bring their rig here and help us out for the summer.”

There are several programs in place for seasonal workers, a common one being the H2-B program. This program allows employers to bring workers from other countries to fill temporary jobs.

“We are short staffed, and we have a hard time turning rooms over to be able to accommodate the guests coming in daily, so we have found that H2-B is the best way for us to go,” said Amanda Blume, general manager of EverSpring Suites in Hill City.

Blume said one of the best parts about employing people from all over the world is gaining new perspectives and learning about diverse cultures.

