Another unseasonably warm day today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 80s for many, but a few spots on the South Dakota plains could reach 90°! A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop around the northern Black Hills, northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and far western portions of Harding and Butte Counties.

Storm chances will slightly increase on Thursday for all of KOTA Territory with isolated storms firing up through the afternoon. Again most of the storms will be around the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread through the afternoon hours Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s as we end the week.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Saturday as skies will be pretty cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Storms will end Saturday night and we are expecting a pretty dry Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures return to the 70s and 80s next week. A few afternoon storm chances are possible toward midweek.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Summer-like temperatures continue through the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast.
Feeling like summer for much of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer then normal temperatures to start the week.