Temporary closure of yard waste site at the end of June

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - By the end of June, the annual “Firecracker Tournament” will be played at Fitzgerald Stadium.

With the tournament in mind, the city is planning to temporarily close the remote yard waste near the stadium for nine days to accommodate more parking spaces. Starting June 28, the city will remove those waste containers, and on June 29, striping for approximately 50 new parking spaces for the tournament will be laid out.

“The general public will be encouraged to take their yard waste material, their cardboard, and their recyclables to the other remote site, which is at N. West Blvd., or to take them out to the landfill site during that nine-day period of time,” said Rapid City’s communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

After the tournament ends, it will take a day or two to get the waste containers back to the area.

At this time, the city is also looking at potentially moving that remote waste area to a different location if they are able to find a more suitable one.

