Summer-like temperatures continue through the week

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures remain warm. Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Expect plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s for many, but a few spots on the South Dakota plains could reach 90°! A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop around the northern Black Hills, northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and far western portions of Harding and Butte Counties.

Storm chances will slightly increase on Thursday for all of KOTA Territory with isolated storms firing up through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s for many. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread through the afternoon hours Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s as we end the week.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Saturday as skies will be pretty cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Storms will end Saturday night and we are expecting a pretty dry Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures return to the 70s for much of next week and possibly the 80s at times. A few afternoon storm chances are possible.

