Study: Clean up your food if you want to clean up your mood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - if you suffer from depression and anxiety, it might be time to check your gut. New studies in the Wall Street Journal show a link between bacteria in your digestive system and depression.

Author and Neurologist Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary suggests how you can get your mind-gut connection cleaned up for improved mental health and says the gut-brain health connection is not just a myth.

More and more modern medicine seem to accept philosophies that ancient medicine has known for years, the fastest way to clean your mood is to clean your food. Dr. Chaudhary, Author of “The Prime” says the gut-mind connection is real, “your gut is actually telling the brain how to think and how to feel that’s completely revolutionary even though we’ve known it thousands of years ago from medical systems like Ayurveda, we know it now from a scientific standpoint as well.”

Science.com says “The human gut is lined with more than 100 million nerve cells and the gut talks to the brain by releasing hormones.”

Dr. Chaudhary, also an expert in the ancient practice of Ayurvedic medicine says the gut and brain are one functional unit, and finding the gut/brain axis is key. “We know what you eat will determine what you are thinking and feeling, try looking at yourself as a planet that these guys populate and just like human beings impact the health of our planet we populate so do the bacteria, they are the citizens living in you.”

And without changing our diets we are fighting an uphill battle. “Toxic inflammation from the gut impacts the brain, the type of bacteria that live in the gut your overall health there’s not one system in your body that’s not impacted by your gut microbiome, the most important parts to our health.” Dr. Chaudhary says it’s not difficult to heal a distressed system. “If you look at the amount of DNA in your body that comes from bacteria versus human cells you are more bacterial DNA than you are human DNA,” Dr. Chaudhary says, “I help my patients shift the citizens on the planet they call their body.”

Looking to improve your gut health, Dr. Chaudhary says to start with positive thoughts, meditation, and special teas & herbs to help do the job. “My favorite to give is prime tea, coriander seeds, cumin seeds n fennel seeds, half a teaspoon each, boil it strain out the seeds small sips throughout the day help to clear out the toxic inflammation that accumulates in the gut and essentially creates a healthy environment for the good bacteria to grow.”

She also recommends Trifla, Ashwaganda, and Brahmi for optimum gut and brain health. Staple & Spice owner Tammy Yanders says she uses most of these recommended herbs and doesn’t miss a day, “I’m very busy at the store, it’s a stress reliever, it’s funny I’m taking it and then all of a sudden I’m like ahhhhh, I just feel like the edge is taking off.”

