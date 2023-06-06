Rapid Transit System’s “Youth Ride Free” program gains popularity

For the 2022-23 school year, Rapid Transit System recorded just over 40 thousand rides...
For the 2022-23 school year, Rapid Transit System recorded just over 40 thousand rides specifically from their youth riders.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need a ride? Rapid Transit System’s youth ride-free program continues on into the summer and based on their spring numbers, people are using the service.

For the 2022-23 school year, Rapid Transit System recorded just over forty thousand rides specifically from their youth riders. This number is about seven thousand more than what was recorded last year. Looking at May alone, nearly six thousand rides were recorded and that number is 42 percent higher than May’s youth rides last year. The city’s communications coordinator says this program can be used for more than just rides to school.

”Youth Ride Free program is available in the summer months it’s a great opportunity if kids are wanting to get to the city pool, get to movies, get downtown for shopping, get to a friend’s house, get to the library. It’s a great opportunity for a public transportation option,” said Darrell Shoemaker, the communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Shoemaker is optimistic about the ridership outlook for the summer and is hopeful any COVID-related slump is firmly behind them.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
A mountain lion climbed a tree in a residential area in Spearfish in May, near two schools and...
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Art Alley mural created for ‘conversation ignitor’ project defaced over the weekend

Latest News

Motorcycle safety, could lessen fatal accidents.
Motorcyclists are on the road again; being properly equipped, may just save their lives
New studies in the Wall Street Journal show a link between bacteria in your digestive system...
Study: Clean up your food if you want to clean up your mood
The remote waste location by Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City will be temporarily closed...
Temporary closure of yard waste site at the end of June
South Dakota celebrated "605 Day" across the state.
South Dakota’s one of a kind area code day