Porcupine man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Porcupine, South Dakota, man was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Robert Cottier, aged 64, is alleged to have killed a man and assaulted four other individuals, three of whom were minors, on February 18, near Porcupine. He appeared before Judge Daneta L. Wollmann on May 26, 2023, and pleaded not guilty.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each assault count, and eight years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for involuntary manslaughter.

Cottier was released on conditions pending trial. A trial date has been set for August 1, 2023.

