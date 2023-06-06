2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have arrested two individuals and are searching for two others following a shooting incident in southwest Sioux Falls Monday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Empire Mall.

The victims — an 18-year-old girl and a 19-year-old guy — were in one car. Four suspects in a second vehicle began following the victims.

Authorities do not know why it started. The cars passed each other, and the victims report that nothing was said between the individuals in the cars, but one or more suspects flashed a gun. The victims started to leave the area. The suspects continued to follow them.

As officers were traveling to the area by the Empire Mall, the suspect(s) started shooting at the victims.

Gunshots were reported in the area of 14th St. and Regal Pl.

Several witnesses saw two men hanging outside of the car and firing guns at the victims’ car while the car was driving.

There were a couple parked vehicles in a nearby trailer park that were shot. One of the vehicles had the owner inside. A 3-year-old was playing near the second vehicle that was struck.

There were no injuries.

There was then a separation between the victims and the suspects. The victims called the police from a different area. They found a bullet hole in the car but were not hurt.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle saw the suspects’ vehicle in the 4900 block of W. Equestrian. When officers tried to stop the car, the passenger got out and took off running. The driver of the vehicle rammed into the police car, causing disabling damage, so officers were not able to chase the suspect when he drove off.

The suspect who ran was caught by one officer.

Other officers came into the area and saw the suspects’ vehicle near 12th and Marion. It ultimately was stopped.

One person was arrested out of the vehicle.

Two others believed to be in the vehicle have not been caught. Officers are still working to identify them.

There was one handgun with an altered serial number and a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Two people were arrested.

The passenger — 18-year-old Quintin Jackson from Sioux Falls — was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Fleeing Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Distribution of a Controlled Drug, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.

The driver — 21-year-old Aaron Ramos from Sioux Falls — was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, DWI First, Driving While Suspended, Possession of of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Distribution of a Controlled Drug, Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Intentional Damage to Property.

There is no connection between the victims and the suspects.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.